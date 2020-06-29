Hannah Tamaki launches Hamilton East Candidate - Vision NZ

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 14:07

Vision New Zealand is delighted to be launching Destry Murphy as its candidate for Hamilton East tonight, 29th June 7pm, at the Roaming Giant, 789 Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton.

Party Leader Hannah Tamaki said "I am proud to be launching Destry tonight in Hamilton East. This is a man who is well known and respected throughout Waikato, Tainui, Kingitanga and who has worked with all government agencies that support our whanau. After 16 years of doing the mahi he has developed huge trust at community level with whanau, hapu and Iwi". She went on to say; "Destry is a family man, married to Tania they have four adult children and four wonderful grandchildren. This guy has the networks, mana and a heart to serve the Electorate of Hamilton East. Vision New Zealand has a winner in Destry and we are confident he will do very well".

Destry was born and raised in Enderley Hamilton, a graduate of Te Whare Wananga O Waikato in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science and is a member of Golden Key University of Waikato. He is currently an Iwi Liaison for New Zealand Police in Waikato. He has also done extensive work with Kiingi Tūheitia and the Turangawaewae Marae in the planning and oversight of security for overseas and local dignitaries i.e. The King of Tonga, The Honourable Sir John Key and the Prime Minister The Right Honourable Jacinda Ardern.

"I find my work in the community very rewarding and an effective way of making a difference in the community, especially with rangatahi. I am standing for Vision New Zealand because this is the only Party that truly honours the Treaty of Waitangi as a founding pillar of our nations heritage and a covenant between two peoples, Maori and Pakeha. I believe it is time to bring back patriotism to our Nation, and loyalty to our faith, the generational family unit, our flag and our freedoms.

"Destry is already making an impact for the Party in Hamilton East because he is trusted and his work speaks for him". said Party Secretary Anne Williamson. "We are expecting a good turnout at his launch tonight, 7pm at the Roaming Giant".