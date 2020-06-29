Protections for workers in triangular employment

Monday, 29 June, 2020 - 20:16

Protections for workers who are employees of one employer but working under the direction of another business or organisation have come into force, closing a gap in legislation that made the personal grievance process inaccessible for some workers, says Workplace Relations Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

"This Government is working hard to ensure vulnerable workers are protected. Workers who are employed by one business, but provide services for another who is effectively their boss (like labour hire, temping or secondments) now have better protections. This also levels the playing field for the majority of businesses who are treating their workers well," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

"Until now, employees in this situation could only take personal grievances against their direct employer. If those people experienced an issue at work, like discrimination or harassment, they have not been able to raise a personal grievance against the business they’re providing a service to, even though that business is effectively their boss.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of Kieran McAnulty to get this bill through the Parliamentary process. Closing this gap in legislation will protect some of our most vulnerable workers and ensure they can access the same resolution pathways as workers directly employed," says Iain Lees-Galloway.

Employment New Zealand has been working to ensure employees, employers and third party organisations are aware of the changes, and understand their rights and obligations under the new amendment of the Act.

Primary activity includes:

- engaging with stakeholders about the new law change,

- creating awareness and educating audiences, and

- development and rollout of training materials.