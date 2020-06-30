What’s your border strategy Prime Minister? - Todd Muller

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 10:48

The Prime Minister needs to stop misrepresenting the border issue and tell New Zealanders what her strategy is to protect the economy long-term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller says.

"The Government’s clumsy and incompetent management of our quarantine procedures means it is impossible for New Zealand’s border to open tomorrow, next week or even next month.

"That simply would not be safe.

"However, New Zealanders also need to know how and when the border will progressively be reopened, because not doing that is untenable.

"New Zealanders deserve the highest standards to protect them from getting Covid-19, both at the border and when it comes to tracking and tracing in the event of cases in the community.

"We need to know when those standards will be in place so that New Zealanders have confidence to progressively and safely open the border and grow the economy.

"Locking down what’s left of the economy and waiting for a vaccine isn’t an option."