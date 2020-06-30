Government 'failing to fulfil testing responsibilities' - Michael Woodhouse

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 17:04

It is unacceptable that two weeks after the Government’s bungles at the border were exposed, there are still hundreds of potential cases wandering around untested, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

Exactly two weeks after two positive cases got lost on a road trip to Wellington, there are still 367 people who the Government has failed to contact since leaving managed isolation.

"The Ministry of Health has reassured us that their ‘finding services’ are being used to locate these people. But written questions to the Minister show that the same services have failed to find more than half of the 1800 people referred to them between 6 April and 20 May.

"It is unbelievable to most New Zealanders that these bungles are continuing to occur. The Government’s incompetence puts all our efforts over lockdown in jeopardy.

"Until we have our border under control, we won’t be able to open up our economy to the world. That will continue to cost Kiwis their jobs."