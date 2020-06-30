New Zealand First demands answers from Meridian Energy

Tuesday, 30 June, 2020 - 19:04

New Zealand First is appalled that Meridian seems to have been unnecessarily spilling water from its dams to drive up its profits.

"While New Zealanders have been coming together in some of our darkest hours, we don’t expect power gentailers to waste water and pillage money from consumer’s pockets," Mark Patterson said.

The Electricity Authority today released a draft decision saying that Meridian had spilled water from its dams when it didn’t need to.

"At a time when water is a scarce and precious commodity and if the stories of this being worth $80 million are accurate then this is a national disgrace," Mark Patterson said.

"It’s everyday people who get stung when reckless and selfish decisions like this are made by power company bigwigs. They might be sitting back on their huge salaries and extra $80 million in profits, while New Zealanders are being forced to make cutbacks due to Covid. And as we’re coming into winter people will be forced to pay more due to the wholesale price being manipulated.

"If this draft decision stands, then heads should roll," Mark Patterson said.

"What New Zealand First wants to know is how can the Electricity Authority let this happen and why has it taken over six months to get us a draft decision?

"With this sort of incompetence, it would be better if its responsibilities were taken over by the Commerce Commission, something we campaigned on in 2017," Mark Patterson said.