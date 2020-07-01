'SST supports Vote Nope to Dope campaign'

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 13:14

There is a major push to legalise cannabis in New Zealand and all the while, drug addiction problems are growing.

Sensible Sentencing Trust (SST) have joined with SAM-NZ in their Vote Nope to Dope campaign.

SST National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says the trust have supported families of victims who have died because of the selfish actions of a person getting behind the wheel and driving while high on drugs and believe more innocent lives will be lost if marijuana is legalised.

Jess McVicar said "The Government have already made a significant impact on the courts by allowing reduced sentences for anyone showing a sign of drug addiction, as it is considered a mental health condition, so why would they think it is acceptable to legalise the root cause of the problem?"

"To legalise marijuana, the substance that has been proven to be a gateway drug, is a very dangerous move that will end in the tragic loss of lives, both young and old."

Jess said "This Bill is completely contradictory toward the movement of a healthy society and the wellbeing of all New Zealanders. We absolutely believe will see a rise in crime, mental health issues and drug addiction if the use of cannabis is legalised."