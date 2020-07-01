Covid-recovery infrastructure investment will support Central NZ - Business Central

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 14:24

Today’s infrastructure investment announcement from the Government will see Central New Zealand receive $625 million in the first tranche of targeted funding.

The investment package includes about $210 million for climate resilience and flood protection projects, $155 million for transformative energy projects, about $180 million for large-scale construction projects and $50 million for enhanced regional digital connectivity.

Funds have been allocated for yet-to-be announced projects, however the figures show that the Central region will benefit, says Business Central.

"With the Hawke’s Bay receiving $130 million, Taranaki $85 million, ManawatÅ«/Whanganui $140 million, top of the South $85 million, and Wellington Region $185 million, we’re now eager to see the details," says John Milford, Chief Executive Business Central.

"It’s imperative that the recovery investment generates employment opportunities, supports businesses, and leads to better connectivity and wellbeing for all New Zealanders.

"We await the details of the project announcements over the coming days and what they may mean for the local business communities."

Of the projects announced this morning, four are in the Central New Zealand region. Gisborne’s Rugby Park grandstand will be replaced with an $8 million investment, Hawke’s Bay has $20 million to build an offsite port as part of the Whakatu Inland Port project, $37 million will be allocated to Taranaki for a wastewater thermal drying facility, and Wellington’s District Court will have a $14 million refurbish.