Criminal Cases Review Commission delivers coalition promise - Fletcher Tabuteau

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 15:46

New Zealand First welcomes the launch of the new Criminal Cases Review Commission, gifted with the name from Waikato-Tainui - Te KÄhui TÄtari Ture, announced in Hamilton today by Justice Minister Andrew Little.

"New Zealand First has long believed in and campaigned on the need for an entity like the Criminal Cases Review Commission," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"The commission will substantially improve New Zealand’s system for responding to miscarriages of justice, in a timely, fair and independent way, therefore taking away some of the burden from applicants who require assistance to have their voices heard.

"I stand here today with all of you who believed how important it was to establish the Criminal Cases Review Commission and made this entity happen, and the team of people who will carry this forward under the leadership of Chief Commissioner Colin Carruthers QC.

"The Labour New Zealand First Coalition Agreement contained a commitment to the establishment of a Criminal Cases Review Commission, and today we are delivering on our Coalition promise.

"Having the Criminal Cases Review Commission, with its home here in Hamilton, marks an important fresh start for our justice system.

"It creates a true sense independence by bringing key decision making and representation, away from the big cities, to grass roots regional New Zealand," Fletcher Tabuteau said.