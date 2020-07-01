Fiso John Fiso (ONZM) appointed as Pacific Cooperation Foundation board chair

Wednesday, 1 July, 2020 - 16:44

The Pacific Cooperation Foundation Board of Trustees is pleased to name John Fiso (ONZM) as chair of the Pacific Cooperation Foundation board, effective from Wednesday 1st July 2020.

Mr Fiso will replace Nicole Metzger who was chair from 2018 to June 2020 and served as trustee from 2009.

Mr Fiso joined the Foundation’s board as a trustee in 2018. This was a significant year of transition for the Foundation which refocused its work and developed a five-year strategic plan.

Mr Fiso will continue implementing the plan and build on it to increase the Foundation’s contribution to development and collaboration across New Zealand and the Pacific region.

As a well-respected leader and long-time advocate for improving economic, education and health outcomes for Pasifika in New Zealand, Mr Fiso also serves as the chair of Pacific Health Plus, a primary healthcare provider, and Whitby Collegiate in Wellington. He has also served on the boards of Ako Aotearoa, Volleyball NZ and the Pacific Business Trust.

In 2017 Mr Fiso was awarded the NZ Order of Merit for services to sport, education, and the Pasifika community, and was named ‘Wellingtonian of the Year’ for services to education in 2016.

Mr Fiso says that the Foundation has done well to successfully deliver several programmes in the last financial year, despite COVID-19.

"It is a privilege to take on this role and I look forward to working with the board, staff and the Foundation’s partners to build on the organisation’s important work to grow connectivity between Pacific nations for shared outcomes," said Mr Fiso.

"The Pacific region faces a number of challenges such as climate change, economic fragility and security, but there are also many opportunities.

"Aligned with New Zealand’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade and our Government’s Pacific Reset, my priorities will be for the Foundation to meaningfully contribute to a resilient future for all of our proud nations in the South Pacific.

"We look forward to updating you on further progress in due course," said Mr Fiso.

Mr Fiso, Pacific Cooperation Foundation staff and strategic partners, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, together thank retiring board members, Nicole Metzger and Andrew Wilson for their collective 18-year contribution to the organisation.