David Clark resigns as Health Minister

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 12:05

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister.

"David Clark contacted me yesterday to confirm his wish to resign as a Minister and I accepted that resignation," Jacinda Ardern said.

"David has come to the conclusion his presence in the role is creating an unhelpful distraction from the Government’s ongoing response to COVID-19 and wider health reforms.

"It’s essential our health leadership has the confidence of the New Zealand public. As David has said to me the needs of the team must come before him as an individual.

"I am appointing Chris Hipkins as Health Minister until the election. Our response to COVID is on a stable footing and I have full confidence that Minister Hipkins will oversee the portfolio with the thoroughness and diligence he brings to his other areas of responsibility.

"Post-election I intend to reassess who is best placed to take the health portfolio forward," Jacinda Ardern said.