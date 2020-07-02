Enrolment update on track to start next week

Thursday, 2 July, 2020 - 19:20

The Electoral Commission says the enrolment update for the 2020 General Election will start next week as planned.

A production problem with a referendum brochure provided by the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the enrolment update pack has meant that the brochures and packs have had to be reprinted.

"We have been working very hard to minimise the impact on voters," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer. "The important thing is to start getting the enrolment update packs out to voters as quickly as possible to help them get ready for the September election and referendums."

The packs will start going out in the week beginning 6 July as planned, but the reprint means it will take about a week longer for all enrolled voters to receive their packs.