Fletcher Tabuteau celebrates Rotorua housing and jobs enabler

Friday, 3 July, 2020 - 06:00

New Zealand First Deputy Leader and List MP based in Rotorua Fletcher Tabuteau said the first round of infrastructure projects announced by Ministers Grant Robertson and Shane Jones on Wednesday will progress state highway upgrades and storm water infrastructure to enable exponential housing development and job creation in Rotorua.

"Yesterday’s announcement that $55 million from the Government’s $3 billion Infrastructure COVID Response and Recovery Fund would be allocated to the Bay of Plenty is the result of genuine partnerships that have been formed over a long period, and a lot of hard work on the ground," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) was specifically set up earlier this year and tasked to work with local councils and businesses to identify a pipeline of projects to support the economy during the COVID-19 rebuild.

"Housing shortages is a major issue facing Rotorua right now. This project in collaboration between Rotorua Lakes District Council, local iwi NgÄti Whakaue, and NZTA, will mean there will be sufficient infrastructure to support massive housing development in Rotorua of up to 1100 sections, and the creation of at least 300 jobs," Fletcher Tabuteau said

"I am immensely proud of what has been achieved already for Rotorua in the last few years such as the establishment of Te Uru RÄkau (Forestry New Zealand) in Rotorua, Whakarewarewa Forest and Lakefront developments, Rotorua Museum, QE Health, Te Puia, and now significant state highway upgrades.

"So today is a celebration, and I want to continue this important work started before Covid19 hit, and see more positive engagements with central Government and outcomes for the people of Rotorua," Fletcher Tabuteau said.