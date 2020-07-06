Jenny Marcroft MP to represent New Zealand First in Auckland central

Monday, 6 July, 2020 - 14:07

New Zealand First is pleased to announce Jenny Marcroft as the party’s election 2020 candidate for the Auckland Central electorate.

Jenny spent years working in Auckland Central, having spent a vast proportion of her broadcasting career there. She says she, "knows the place and knows the people."

Ms Marcroft says it’s a privilege to be selected by the party and is looking forward to advocating for the return of the city’s waterfront and a sensible rail solution for locals and visitors.

"It’s time for Aucklander’s to reclaim the jewel of the city and move the Ports of Auckland to the North. A modern world-class coastal city, uses the waterfront as a showcase. However, the entrance to the City of Sails is more like a holding pen for used cars and shipping containers." Said Jenny Marcroft.

"New Zealand First’s smart alternative transport plan will save Aucklanders billions of dollars. We will get people moving by enhancing the already established railway network with a significant city rail link investment. A short 7km spur from Puhinui to the airport for approximately 15 percent of the cost of light rail to the airport."

Having spent the last three years as Health spokesperson for New Zealand First, Ms Marcroft is determined to address urgent health equity issues. In government, New Zealand First has been focused on improving health outcomes for all including by making doctor’s visits free for under 14 year olds, for example.

Jenny will continue advocating for a health system designed to look after our people.

"People have been delaying going to the doctor and end up clogging up hospital emergency departments. It is time for health outcomes that not only help our hospitals to manage but also the people of Auckland to access timely care and advice." Ms Marcroft said.

Her centrist political position aligns with that of New Zealand First with a pragmatic approach to solving problems and formulating solutions.