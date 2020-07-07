Boost for Buller landfill and bridge - Fletcher Tabuteau

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 10:25

Buller District Council will receive an investment of nearly $3 million, to kick start the post-COVID 19 rebuild, Parliamentary Under-Secretary Fletcher Tabuteau announced at an event today in Westport.

"The Hector Historic Landfill will receive a $1million boost to begin immediate work on erosion protection and the construction of a rock protection wall, something locals have been asking for for a very long time," Fletcher Tabuteau says.

"The impacts of the historic dumpsite have been severe for West Coast residents and it is high time a long-term solution was underway," said Mr Tabuteau.

The investment will enable the Hector Historic Landfill to create five new jobs so work can begin straight away, with design work having taken into account predicted tide range, storm surge and sea level rise over 100 years meaning the solutions proposed will be fit for purpose for generations to come.

Further investment being announced today includes a $1.8 million dollar injection into the Tidal Bridge #2 between Karamea and Buller, a vital connection enabling local travel, business and tourism.

"The work to replace the 36 metre Tidal Creek #2 Bridge in the district will create 20 jobs.

"These investments will provide a total of 25 local jobs getting money where it’s needed in the community. The projects are part of a $3 billion COVID infrastructure funding pipeline announced by the Minister for Infrastructure Hon Shane Jones and Finance Minister Hon Grant Robertson last week.

Under-Secretary Tabuteau also visited the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) Westport Waterfront Revitalisation project announced in May as part of the PGF reset. This $1.86 million project will employ 20 people in the construction phase of the project and will make great progress to begin the redevelopment on the waterfront by giving bridge access to another PGF-funded project, which is now underway to develop the Kawatiri Coastal trail.

"These projects form part of an approximate $150 million dollar West Coast package of investment that will get this region’s economic recovery underway. The Regional Council and the three District Councils have co-ordinated to identify and work together to prioritise projects that will contribute to regional economic development," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The funding will be administered by the Provincial Development Unit (PDU).