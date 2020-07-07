Mayor Goff welcomes fact-based, independent Ports report

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 11:51

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the independent Sapere report, published today, which shows that neither Northport nor the Port of Tauranga are viable options for relocating the Ports of Auckland in the long-term.

"The Sapere report completely backs up my concerns and concerns raised by Auckland Council since the start of the Upper North Island port study led by Wayne Brown," said Mayor Goff.

"The Brown report started with a conclusion-wanting to move the Ports of Auckland to Northport-and worked backwards. It failed to engage with stakeholders and was quite frankly a shoddy opinion piece not based on facts.

"This new report now forms the basis for an evidence-based, independent process that can ensure we can move the Ports of Auckland from the prime waterfront space it is currently occupying.

"The current port land needs to be returned to the people of Auckland, but it has to be done in a way that will not disadvantage our people or businesses.

"It is my firm expectation that, following the election, the new Government will immediately start work on a facts-based options analysis of the Manukau or the Firth of Thames. They must properly engage with stakeholders, in particular Aucklanders and Auckland Council."