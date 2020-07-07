Statement on Hamish Walker - Muller

Tuesday, 7 July, 2020 - 18:30

Hamish Walker has informed me that he received and then disclosed health information regarding active Covid-19 cases to members of the media.

I have asked Hamish to acknowledge this to Michael Heron QC and cooperate fully with his inquiry into how the information made it into the public domain.

I have expressed to Hamish my view that forwarding on this information was an error of judgement.

While I wait for the result of the inquiry I have transferred his Forestry, Land Information and Associate Tourism portfolio responsibilities to Ian McKelvie.

Given this matter is the subject of an inquiry I will not be making any further public comment.