NZCVS Perceptions of Criminal Justice System report - Ministry of Justice

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 06:00

New Zealanders are divided in their views of whether crime is a choice, but there is strong consensus that people who offend can go on to lead productive lives with the right effort and support, a study has found.

Published today by the Ministry of Justice, the Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the CriminalJustice System report draws results from the New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey 2019 - released in May this year - which interviewed 8,000 people about their experiences and perceptions of crime.

"The report has some fascinating insights into what Kiwis agree on and what they don’t," Sector Deputy Secretary Tim Hampton says. "While there were differing views on the contribution of social circumstances and personal choice, the vast majority of people agreed that offenders can go on to lead productive lives with some help and hard work.

"Most New Zealanders believe the Police and groups that support victims are doing a good job, and they have a high level of trust in them. This trust decreases when it comes to courts and Corrections, which is consistent with previous New Zealand and international studies. The report reveals disparities among different groups of people, such as their feelings of safety and their experience of the criminal justice system in general.

"While there is a solid level of trust in the criminal justice system, Pacific peoples and Indian NewZealanders are more concerned about being the victim of a crime than other New Zealand adults," Mr Hampton says. "MÄori and Pacific peoples are less likely to agree that New Zealanders are treated fairly by the Police. MÄori, Chinese and Pacific adults are all less likely to feel that their values align with the criminal justice system than other adults.

"The results shed light on areas of the criminal justice system that could be improved and made safer and more effective for all New Zealanders, which can provide a baseline to examine the effectiveness of initiatives."

These results are similar to the findings of an online survey with voluntary participation of around 5,000 people conducted late last year by the Government’s criminal justice reform project - HÄpaitia Te Oranga Tangata, which was also published today.

"While there are disparities between the two reports, which use different methodologies, there was common ground found on a number of topics including that the goal of the criminal justice system should be to help offenders so they don’t reoffend," Mr Hampton says.

The HÄpaitia survey provided a more qualitative insight into New Zealanders’ views of proposals to transform the criminal justice system, particularly among those who’ve experienced it personally, and found an overwhelming majority of people surveyed want transformation in the justice system.

Key Findings of the NZCVS Social Wellbeing and Perceptions of the Criminal Justice System report:

- 83% of adults meet socially at least once per week, and 55% have high or very high levels of trust in most people.

- One in five (20%) Pacific people worry all or most of the time about being a victim, compared to 1 in 20 (5%) New Zealand Europeans, while the difference in the actual experience of crime for these groups is small and not statistically significant (31% compared to 30%).

- 6% of New Zealanders are completely confident that the criminal justice system as a whole is effective, and a further 47% are fairly confident. Another 25% are neutral.

- Adults who identify as bisexual (28%) and MÄori (39%) are less likely to be fairly or completely confident in the criminal justice system than New Zealand adults overall (53%).

- The public views the Police and victims support groups more positively than other parts of the criminal justice system, such as prisons and the parole board.

- Half (51%) of New Zealand adults said their feelings about what is right and wrong usually agree with the criminal justice system and 41% said they sometimes agree.

- MÄori (38%), Chinese (39%) and Pacific peoples (39%) are less likely than those of other ethnic groups to feel their values usually align with the criminal justice system.

- There is a strong consensus that people who offend can go on to lead productive lives with the right effort and support.

- One third (36%) of adults had contact with the criminal justice system in the previous 12 months, with one in five adults (21%) having been in a vehicle that was stopped by Police.

- One quarter (23%) of those adults who had contact with the criminal justice system said they had a very positive experience, and a further 43% said they had a positive experience.

- Those who attended court or a tribunal are more likely to view their experience with the system negatively.