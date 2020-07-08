'Gull supports Terminal Gate Price Regime but opposes undue haste'

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 15:54

More retail competition and better value for consumers will flow from the proposed Terminal Gate Price Legislation under the Fuels Industry Bill says Dave Bodger General Manager for Gull after speaking to the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee today.

"Gull has grown it’s network and grown fuel discounting for the last 20 years benefiting many consumers with lower pricing" notes Bodger, "The inability to access fuel at wholesale rate away from our Mount Maunganui terminal has restricted our growth in to other markets and thus there is competition "

"Terminal Gate Pricing (TGP) as proposed under this Bill will give many parties both new and existing more options for fuel supply, this will lead to more retail competition and benefit the consumer. This system operates successfully in Australia now and Gull supports it " continues Bodger. "This piece of legislation will improve prices and give more clarity for the motorist."

"However we express concern that less important pieces of legislation that do not have an existing and successful template are progressing in haste through the same legislation and there is substantially less opportunity to review, advise and debate in these areas."

"Expert opinion is that the (TGP) regulation gives the biggest bang for the buck for consumers, and Gull supports a rapid implementation here but is concerned that there is a move to regulate a significant portion of other new legislation outside of the normal processes and there is no proven template to refer to. Legislate and Regulate TGP now, but please work with industry to get the new legislation fit for purpose and bring it in later," concludes Bodger.