Govt confirms investment in better radiology and surgical services for Hawke’s Bay

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 17:51

The Government is pleased to confirm funding for improvements to radiology and surgical services at Hawke's Bay DHB, Health Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"The Minister of Finance the Hon Grant Robertson and former Health Minister Dr David Clark approved funding for Hawke's Bay DHB’s redevelopment of their radiology facilities last week," says Chris Hipkins.

"The Government is investing $10 million towards the total $19.9 million required for this project, with the DHB self-funding the rest.

"The expansion of Hawke's Bay's radiology facilities will enable best practice clinical work with larger clinical spaces and modern state-of-the-art imaging equipment. It will also ensure an improved environment for both patients and staff.

"These improvements will help the DHB to retain and recruit specialist radiologists and medical imaging technologists. There is also flexibility built into the design to ensure there is capacity for more diagnostic equipment in the future.

"In addition, the Government has agreed to provide an extra $4.2 million towards the DHB’s surgical services expansion project to increase capacity and reduce wait times for planned surgeries.

"Unforeseen seismic remediation issues have caused delays in these projects, including the DHB's Acute Assessment Unit, and the Government has already invested a further $8.8 million to put this right. Seismic strengthening of these facilities is a priority to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff and patients

"The Government is committed to rebuilding and strengthening New Zealand's public hospitals and health facilities and to date, we have invested a record $3.5 billion into health infrastructure.

"I am pleased Hawke's Bay DHB now has the funding it needs to progress work on these important projects and I look forward to their completion. These investments will make a real difference to patients, whÄnau, visitors and staff in Hawke's Bay," Chris Hipkins says.