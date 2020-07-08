Specialist alcohol and drug addiction services strengthened across New Zealand

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 17:51

New funding for four beds at Napier’s Springhill Residential Addiction Centre

A new managed withdrawal home and community service, and peer support before and after residential care at TairÄwhiti DHB

A co-ordinated network of withdrawal management services throughout the South Island

Peer support in Rotorua and TaupÅ before and after residential care

Increased capacity specialist services in Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki DHBs.

New Zealanders struggling with alcohol or drugs now have better access to the help they need with the launch of new specialist services and better support for existing programmes, the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

"Alcohol and drug addiction recovery services around the country have been under pressure, fragmented, and lacking consistency for a long time," Jacinda Ardern said.

"This Government is serious about tackling our mental health and addictions challenges. Last year we responded to He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addictions with an historic plan to invest in new and proven services for those New Zealanders who need our help.

"We’ve always said this is an ambitious plan that will take time and care to put in place. Today, I’m very pleased to announce $32 million in new contracts for services over the next four years to help New Zealanders quit drugs and to support them in their continuing recovery.

"DHBs have worked together across regions to determine where the funding would make the biggest difference.

"The new services being funded include additional funding for four beds at Napier’s Springhill Residential Addiction Centre, managed withdrawal services for TairÄwhiti, Lakes and all five South Island DHBs, and peer support in Rotorua, TaupÅ and Gisborne.

"This investment means more specialist staff will be available support New Zealanders seeking to break the chains of addiction," Jacinda Ardern said.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins also confirmed additional funding for DHBs to strengthen existing alcohol and drug specialist services including residential care providers across the country.

"This additional investment will help alleviate pressure on services and provide a more co-ordinated approach across regions. More people will be able to get help each year and for many people, help will be available closer to home, making services more accessible, improving family and whÄnau support.

"Together, this is going to make a real difference in people’s lives and is a crucial step towards longer-term transformation of alcohol and other drug services across the country," Chris Hipkins said.