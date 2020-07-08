Govt announces approach to Three Waters service delivery reforms - Dunedin Council

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 18:33

The announcement that the Government is to reform the way Three Waters (drinking water, wastewater and stormwater) services are delivered across New Zealand will likely see these services transferred from the Dunedin City Council to a new, multi-regional water utility.

General Manager Infrastructure Services Simon Drew said the Government established the Three Waters Review, a cross-agency initiative currently led by the Minister of Local Government (Hon Nanaia Mahuta), in 2017. Initial work on the Three Waters Review ran in parallel to the Government’s inquiry into the Havelock North drinking water contamination event.

"The Three Waters Review acknowledges multiple challenges facing the three waters sector in New Zealand, including funding pressures, ageing infrastructure, rising environmental standards, climate change, seasonal pressure from tourism, and an industry shortage of qualified and skilled people", says Mr Drew.

"From the outset, the Government has been clear that it will explore a variety of possible interventions to lift the performance of three waters services across New Zealand, including changes to both regulatory and service delivery arrangements."

The first step was to establish a regulatory body for water services, known as Taumata Arowai. This legislation is currently before Parliament and is expected to be passed in the coming weeks. The Government plans to introduce further legislation to strengthen the regulatory regimes for drinking water, wastewater and stormwater later this year.

Today’s announcement signals a major change to the way three waters services will be delivered across New Zealand. Until now, most New Zealanders have received three waters services from their local council.

"The DCC will work with the Government, other councils, Local Government NZ and other sector parties to help shape what the new water utility will look like. At the forefront of the work we do, we will be mindful of the impacts on our local communities and we can assure the public that it is the intention of the Government for all three water assets to remain in public ownership."