Community-led solutions to prevent family violence - Poto Williams

Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 19:34

The Government’s three prevention frameworks to reduce family violence in Aotearoa were launched this week by Associate Minister for Social Development Poto Williams.

The frameworks were developed in partnership with communities around New Zealand, and build on the work the Government has already begun with its new family violence prevention initiatives.

"These initiatives aim to create long term positive change for families," Poto Williams said.

"It is crucial that we invest in ‘top of the cliff’ solutions, not just crisis services.

"The evidence is clear that to bring about sustainable behaviour change and build stronger communities, we need to involve communities in the solutions. That’s why we undertook significant community input from people across all cultures and backgrounds on this piece of work.

"This work will be crucial in the Government's COVID-19 response and recovery. It will support some of our most vulnerable families and communities to build strength and resilience as they face the impacts of COVID-19".

"This will also be a key part of the prevention work within the Government’s Joint Venture national strategy to address family violence," said Poto Williams.

The three strategies are:

E TÅ« WhÄnau is a kaupapa Maori strategy, which has also been embraced by former refugee and migrant communities

Pasefika Proud has been developed in partnership with Pacific communities in New Zealand, and

the Campaign for Action, with its primary campaign It’s not OK, uses public health, community action and social marketing approaches to shift harmful norms and attitudes, and promote positive behaviour change in men.

Further information on these strategies is available at: msd.govt.nz