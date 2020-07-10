NZ wool industry needs a real plan to be profitable - Mark Patterson

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 16:59

New Zealand First is calling for more substantive actions to assist the wool industry following the release of a report by the Wool Industry Product Action Group.

"Conceptually, it is a step in the right direction but a concrete plan is needed to boost this industry which is in a dire state. It is hard to see how this industry can capitalise on any reforms until meaningful structural changes take place," Mark Patterson, New Zealand First spokesperson for Primary Industries, said.

"A $1/kg greasy for top quality fleece is a market and marketing failure. We need more radical solutions to ensure New Zealand wool can be profitable."

"New Zealand wool products need to take priority in procurement decisions for outfitting government buildings. Actions need to be taken to facilitate and enable those discussions to take place."

"We need to invest in new and innovative uses for wool to boost the industry. How can wool be sold at such low prices when there is a considerable demand for sustainable products?"

"A ‘Fonterra of Wool’ is an alternative model that we should seriously consider for our wool industry. A successful co-operative for New Zealand wool similar to that of our dairy industry could reap great rewards for our wool farmers," Mr Patterson added.