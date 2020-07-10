Tiwai Point whanau come first - Te Tai Tonga candidate

Friday, 10 July, 2020 - 18:45

Takuta Ferris, Te Tai Tonga candidate for the MÄori Party, is urging government to place whÄnau first in the wake of announcements around Tiwai Point.

"The declaration that one of the region's major employers the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter is closing will be a major setback for the government, prompting fresh talk around impending economic uncertainty".

"This is a region which has just come out of a period in which their circumstances were defined by their circumstances in having the most significant cluster of COVID-19 cases; in the aftermath of the wedding in Bluff".

"But we have to remember that the Southland economy is not dependent on aluminium. There are other options: the agriculture and fishing sector are also large employers; manufacturing and aquaculture are also viable".

"The comments from Invercargill deputy mayor Toni Biddle that suggest a potential loss of 2260 jobs, require urgent attention at national and local government level.

"The deep seaport of Bluff has been an economic engine for Awarua whÄnau for generations. Government and Southland Regional council needs to have an emergency intervention now, to scope out alternatives, to set up a job’s taskforce for Murihiku; to support a more diversified economic solution across the Southern region.

"The smelter has had a massive impact on our Southern families for close to fifty years. Generations of whÄnau have given their working lives to Tiwai Point.

"Deputy Mayor Biddle is calling for a contingency game-plan. The MÄori Party supports her call and wants to ensure that local Papatipu Runaka and Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu are invited to participate as key stakeholders for whÄnau in the region".

"The loss of direct jobs and the impacts on their whÄnau are profound. Their recovery: their ability to be restored into full employment, must place whÄnau first in any response plan to withstand the adverse effects of closure".