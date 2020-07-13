SFO commences investigation in relation to Labour Party donations

Monday, 13 July, 2020 - 17:04

The Serious Fraud Office has commenced an investigation in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in 2017.

The SFO is presently conducting four investigations in relation to electoral funding matters. A fifth matter that the agency investigated relating to electoral funding is now before the courts.

"We consider that making the current announcement is consistent with our past practice in this area of electoral investigations and in the public interest," the Director of the SFO, Julie Read, said.

In the interests of transparency and consistency, the SFO has announced the commencement of all these investigations.

The SFO has no further comment to make.