Tukaki to Restructure Maori Carbon: the focus is on opportunities for Maori

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 10:34

Matthew Tukaki has been appointed as the interim CEO of the MÄori Carbon Foundation with Chair, TÄ (Sir) Mark Solomon, saying Mr Tukaki brings an immense amount of experience when it comes to change management and reform, business growth and sustainability.

"We are fortunate to have Matthew on board to see us through this next phase of the MÄori Carbon Foundations growth. Not only does he have a wealth of business and commercial experience (as the former head of the world’s oldest and largest employment companies Drake International) his four years as Australia’s Representative to the UNGC (United Nations Global Compact) where he was also appointed to the institutions global board by former Secretary General Ban Ki Moon (2013). During that time, he was at the forefront of both climate change and sustainability. More recently Matthew has been at the forefront of the Te Ao MÄori world when it comes social, economic, and environmental affairs".

Matthew Tukaki said that the opportunity for MÄori in the carbon sector is incredibly vast:

"In all reality this is exactly the sort of industry that will provide MÄori with higher wages and greater skills when it comes to jobs. We should never ever just be a group of people planting trees - our people deserve much more - including management, administration, governance and so on. Technology opportunities, trading platforms and much more. Then there is the opportunity to join the global market when it comes leading carbon sovereignty".

"My role is to restructure the organisation and prepare it for every opportunity possible for MÄori in the carbon sector". Tukaki said

"This will also include the announcement in the next few weeks of a new Board, new products and services. And I will also say this - MÄori not only have a role to play when it comes to the carbon market - but also sovereignty around water, waste and energy - I’ll be making additional announcement shortly."

Mr. Tukaki also has the Chairmanship of the National MÄori Authority and is Executive Director at the New Zealand MÄori Council - both roles he will retain.