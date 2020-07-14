What a mess change the Government - Vision NZ

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 10:54

"What a mess" said Hannah Tamaki. "Todd Muller’s resignation this morning is a further indication of the insidious problems hidden in the belly of New Zealand politics.

With all three major political parties under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, previous moral failings within the Labour Party racks, to the resignation of senior leadership in Labour and now Senior National Leadership facing serious charges for allegedly breaking laws, and breaching the privacy of everyday Kiwis, to this latest casualty stepping down for health reasons. While I sympathise with Todd Muller I not surprised by at anything that happens within New Zealand politics now, and that’s a shame" said Hannah.

"New Zealand does not need another CEO, corporate leader or career politician who rises to the top job by corporate tussle. New Zealand now needs a leader who is in touch with the people and the real grassroots issues ailing this country and bringing us to our knees. Voters can have confidence that my entrance in to politics was not a career move, or aspiration to tick some boxes on the way through to a prearranged role at the United Nations but a genuine response to this kind mess, and my determination to make difference for everyday Kiwis". She went on to say "Voters need to have certainty of stability when casting their vote on September 19th, and be assured that the Government they believe was sold to them during campaigning, is exactly what they are going to be delivered post-

election for the next three years". Hannah Tamaki is pleased to let voters know, that she is prepared to fill the shoes of the opposition and will campaign on the message, that "for our country to survive and our future to thrive we must be done with this mess and ‘Change The Government’".

Put Hope in Your Vote, vote Vision New Zealand.