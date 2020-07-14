New opportunities for conservative New Zealanders - Leighton Baker

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 16:33

Todd Muller’s brief leadership of the National Party ended this morning and his resignation creates opportunities for truly centrist, more stable and independent parties not under investigation by the SFO.

Unfortunately this does point to some foundational issues for the National Party, and possibly explains why Labour has been weak in campaigning on policies for this year’s election.

"As National has drifted further to the left, conservative voters are looking for a party that has integrity in holding conservative values to represent them in Parliament," says New Conservative Leader Leighton Baker.

This year’s election should be about voting IN the people who truly hold your values, understand business, and recognise the importance of families.

"We wish Mr Muller all the best," says Baker, "and recognise the wisdom in putting health and family above his career."