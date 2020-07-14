Judith Collins elected leader of the New Zealand National Party

Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 - 22:35

Judith Collins has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, the party caucus announced.

Gerry Brownlee has been elected as her Deputy.

"I feel privileged to have been chosen to lead the National Party at this important time in our history.

"My focus as leader will be helping rebuild our communities and dealing with the economic and jobs crisis by getting Kiwis back to work.

"Only National has the experience and skills to get us through this. We are a strong team and I look forwarding to forming the next Government."