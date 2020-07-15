Clean energy future for more public services - Shaw

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 12:30

New Zealand’s state sector has taken another important step towards a clean energy future, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today as he announced six new projects that will be supported by the Government’s clean-powered public service fund.

The University of Canterbury, Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand Defence Force, Inland Revenue, and MidCentral and Lakes District Health Boards will receive support so they can upgrade key parts of their operations to run on clean energy.

"The projects will reduce state sector carbon emissions by an estimated 14,730 tonnes annually and help lower New Zealand’s dependence on fossil fuel. That’s the equivalent of taking more than 6,000 petrol vehicles off the road," James Shaw said.

The projects are the second to be announced under the $200 million clean-powered public service fund, which is part of the Government’s New Zealand Upgrade.

"Upgrading our public services to run on clean energy is a hugely important part of the work this Government is doing to create jobs and tackle the climate crisis. For too long, we have relied on climate-polluting fuels to keep parts of our public organisations running. Today’s announcement is another step towards changing this and ensuring climate-friendly energy solutions are a part of our everyday lives," James Shaw said.

"Our Government has put in place in place some of the world’s most ambitious climate targets, and made policy and institutional changes that will help us to bend the curve of our emissions downwards, something that has never happened before in New Zealand.

"However, the passing of world-leading climate laws must always be followed by detailed work in communities all over the country, and that’s exactly what we are doing. The clean-powered public service fund is about supporting the public services we all rely on to be part of the solution to climate change," James Shaw said.

The clean-powered public service fund is helping hospitals, schools and other public organisations become clean and climate-friendly - by moving to low-emission vehicle fleets and heating for buildings, and energy efficient lighting.

The second round of projects supported by the clean-powered public service fund are:

i) $6.240 million for the University of Canterbury to replace a coal boiler with a biomass boiler at its Ilam campus. EECA, which administers the clean-powered public service fund estimates this will reduce the university’s carbon emissions by around 9,000 tonnes per annum. The University of Canterbury will also invest $9.36 million of its own funding.

ii) $3.840 million for New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) to replace its coal boiler with a heat pump alternative at its Burnham base. EECA estimates this will reduce NZDF’s carbon emissions by around 4,860 tonnes per annum. NZDF will also invest $5.76 million from its own budget.

iii) $1.290 million for Auckland University of Technology (AUT) for a project to replace its boiler and chillers for space heating and cooling and its hot water boiler with low-emissions alternatives, and to install efficient lighting. It is estimated this project will reduce AUT’s carbon emissions by around 480 tonnes per annum. AUT will also invest $1.93 million from its own budget.

iv) $1.015 million for Inland Revenue to cover a portion of the costs of replacing 33 internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure. Inland Revenue will also invest $0.985 million of its own funding. This project will help the Government’s goal of a 100% low-emissions fleet by 2025/26, and accelerate Inland Revenue’s longer-term plan of a reduced fleet comprising 100 percent low-emissions vehicles.

v) $0.216 million for MidCentral District Health Board to replace a chiller with low-emissions alternatives, and to replace three internal combustion engine vehicles with battery electric alternatives and install charging infrastructure. EECA estimates this project will reduce MidCentral DHB’s carbon emissions by around 305 tonnes per annum. MidCentral DHB will also invest $0.207 million from its own budget.

vi) $0.092m for Lakes District Health Board to replace a chiller with a low-emissions alternative at Taupo Hospital. EECA estimates this project will reduce its carbon emissions by around 35 tonnes per annum. Lakes DHB will also invest $0.092m from its own budget.