Well done Judith, time to shine - Sensible Sentencing Trust

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 13:13

Sensible Sentencing Trust congratulate Judith Collins on becoming leader for the National Party, and believe she has what it takes to ensure a successful campaign in the 2020 elections.

National Spokesperson Jess McVicar says Judith Collins has always been very supportive of the needs of victims of crime and has a commonsense approach to law and order.

"Judith has always been very empathetic towards victims and made time to attend the trust’s victim conferences. She genuinely cared about listening to the victims and understood the issues they have within the Justice System."

"Judith is the kind of leader we need to balance the scales of Justice, as opposed to our current Government whose goal is to remove legislation put in place to keep our community safe and protect Victims’ rights such as attempting to repeal Three Strikes Act, the Bail Amendment Act and now allowing prisoners to vote.

Labour have become too soft on crime which now means we have seen a substantial rise in Victimisations"

https://www.police.govt.nz/sites/default/files/publications/crime-at-a-glance-apr2020.pdf

Jess says she is looking forward to hopefully meeting with Collins and other members of the National party to further discuss law and order and public safety issues. ENDS