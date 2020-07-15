Condolences on passing of Sir Toke Talagi - Peters

Wednesday, 15 July, 2020 - 18:53

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has expressed his condolences regarding the passing of Niue’s former Premier, Sir Toke Talagi, which occurred today in Niue.

"Sir Toke, who was also formerly Niue’s Foreign Minister, made a significant contribution to Niue over a long career. He served as a dedicated Premier of Niue from 2008 until 11 June 2020.

"Sir Toke had a strong and visible influence over Niue’s external engagement, not only with New Zealand, but across the Pacific and the globe. He remained a steadfast advocate for Niue over the years, resolutely guiding and shaping Niue’s future course and influencing the lives of Niueans across generations.

"Our thoughts are with the people of Niue and the extended Talagi family at this difficult time," Mr Peters said.