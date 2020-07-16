Funding announcement to allow construction of Clutha Community Hub

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 07:08

Construction of the Clutha Community Hub can now proceed thanks to today’s announcement that the Government’s Crown Infrastructure Partner’s (CIP) ‘shovel-ready project’ fund has granted the project $7 million.

An ecstatic Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan said that the district owed a huge debt of gratitude to the dedicated team of volunteers that had spent thousands of hours considering options and getting the project to shovel-ready stage, and for central government to recognise the critical part this project will play in propelling our district forward.

‘For Council to team up with Central Government at this critical time is transformational not only to our economy but also to our districts confidence, this announcement green lights the project and gives huge impetus to our recovery plan, while providing key infrastructure that would have required a huge fund raising effort if not for government support

On behalf of the Clutha District I thank Central Government for understanding the needs of our District. This is a fantastic day for the lower South. This facility is crucial and will fundamentally change our ability to recover from the effects of COVID-19. It means that together we can address some of the underlying challenges to our district.’

Mayor Cadogan said integral to the project was that it is community-led, with ownership, governance and management by the Clutha Community Hub Charitable Trust (the Trust).

"The Trust have put in a lot of work and volunteer time to see this project come to fruition."

Clutha Community Hub Trust Chairperson Dale Anderson was delighted with the news and he said it would allow work to start on site this year.

"People may see activity on the site as early as October," Mr Anderson said.

Draft designs had been presented at a recent Council meeting and will in the coming weeks be shared with the community for comment. The next step is to finalise the internal design which could be as soon as late August.

The Clutha Community Hub will include:

A 400+ person multi-use auditorium with modern theatre technology, adjustable raked seating, flat floor stage.

Spacious atrium that showcases local art, history, the district as a whole and provides a platform for local tangata whenua and iwi to share their own kÅrero of the district and their links to the river.

A central location for the War Memorial.

Tenanted retail and leased spaces, including a modern i-Site, Council Service Centre, Plunket, and mini theatre.

Business Hub featuring modern technological amenities, reconfigurable meeting, seminar and co-working spaces.

Utilises the existing prominent hall site, increased car parking spaces, relocation of the Balclutha Cenotaph, providing links and enhanced views to the Clutha River, the Balclutha Bridge, cycling and walking tracks and ties in with streetscaping.

Mr Anderson has said previously that the hub would honour its foundations as a War Memorial Hall and pay homage to those involved in its original creation, while fulfilling the needs of a modern community and inspiring the next generations.