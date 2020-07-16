Judith Collins thanks outgoing National MPs

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 09:50

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has thanked National MPs Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams for their contributions to politics, following their decisions not to stand for re-election in 2020.

"Nikki and Amy have both made incredible contributions at very senior levels with consistent dedication to their work and to their constituencies.

"They are both highly-skilled professionals who will continue to make a difference in their next careers."

"I thank them for everything they have done for the National Party and New Zealand politics over the years, and I wish them the very best for the future."