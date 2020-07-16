Taxpayers’ Union thanks Amy Adams for her service in Parliament

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 11:55

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union thanks Hon Amy Adams for her twelve years of service in politics and wishes her well for her future career. The following can be attributed to Union spokesperson Jordan Williams:

"Ms Adams has whole-heartedly served the people of Selwyn for four terms in Parliament. In Government, she held several Ministerial portfolios including Minister of Justice, Minister responsible for Social Investment, and Associate Minister of Earthquake Recovery. That last role was particularly poignant as her family home was literally in the epicentre of the quakes and was badly damaged.

"In opposition, Amy took on the important role of Finance spokesperson. She was ranked third in the Shadow Cabinet by both Simon Bridges and Todd Muller. The Taxpayers’ Union supported her strong advocacy for lower taxes and smaller Government during this time. In particular, Amy was pivotal in our successful campaign which defeated Sir Michael Cullen's proposed capital gains tax.

"We are confident she will succeed in her post-Parliamentary career, whether it is in law, finance or something completely new.