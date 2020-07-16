Government open to Rugby Championship being held in NZ - Robertson

Thursday, 16 July, 2020 - 15:04

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson says the Government is keen to work with New Zealand Rugby and SANZAAR to see if The Rugby Championship can be held safely in New Zealand.

"We are open to the idea of hosting these international games here, but of course we will need to ensure they can be held safely and we have the appropriate facilities available so that players can isolate and train upon entry to New Zealand.

"Discussions are underway about this in the context of the Government’s wider border and isolation management strategy.

"These kinds of economic opportunities are what we expect given the advantage New Zealand has because of the Government’s decision to go hard and early in the response to COVID-19," Grant Robertson said.