Waimak MP welcomes new health role

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 12:18

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says he is delighted to be selected as National’s Associate Spokesperson for Health in this week’s party reshuffle, while retaining his Mental Health Spokesperson and Junior Whip roles.

"I came into politics from a background working in health to make a difference. I’m looking forward to taking up this opportunity, with former Associate Health Spokesperson Shane Reti being promoted to Health Spokesperson, to work hard to drive forward ideas and solutions for delivering better health care for New Zealanders.

"As MP for Waimakariri, I’m acutely aware of the need to deliver better frontline health services to high-growth areas while ensuring equal access for people living in our regions and rural areas.

"As National’s first Spokesperson for Mental Health, it was important to me to initiate New Zealand’s first mental health cross-party approach in Parliament with a view to breaking down the barriers in responding to the growing demand for mental-health services in New Zealand.

"I am looking forward to bringing this passion for better health outcomes and my years of experience in health-care management to my new role," Doocey said.