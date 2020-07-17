Pacific people set to benefit from National’s infrastructure investment - Loheni

Friday, 17 July, 2020 - 17:03

"Today’s announcement from National Party leader Judith Collins will make a major difference in the lives of Pacific people" , says National Pacific Peoples Associate Spokesperson Agnes Loheni.

Loheni was responding to the $31bn infrastructure announcement released by new National Party leader Judith Collins in Auckland today.

"The scrapping of the regional fuel tax hit hard working Pacific people where they could least afford it - in their back pockets."

"We promised we’d repeal this over-bearing and oppressive tax that hit those that could least afford and we’ve delivered" she added.

"The reinstatement of the East West link, the Puhinui to Airport rail link, and the Onehunga to Airport rail link will ensure Pacific people ease of access to their places of employment."

"And the news only gets better" Loheni added.

"This infrastructure investment will ensure a pipeline of jobs for Pacific people"

"At a time when we are facing mass unemployment, this infrastructure programme of works will provide welcome relief to Pacific peoples who would otherwise be staring down the barrel of unemployment under the Labour government."