Auckland transport infrastructure revealed

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 14:26

Transport Minister Phil Twyford and Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter today announced details of Auckland transport projects to help the region’s economic recovery.

Approximately 800 jobs are expected to be created through a $182 million investment in four transport projects, and this investment protects around 200 jobs on the two projects already underway. It also frees up $98 million in Auckland Council’s Emergency Budget to be re-invested in other infrastructure projects.

Phil Twyford said this is a balanced transport package that reflected the need to invest in ‘shovel ready’ projects and create a pipeline of work.

"By investing in the under construction Puhinui Interchange and Stage One of the Ferry Basin Redevelopment project, we are protecting jobs and making sure these important projects can continue. Both are expected to be completed next year.

"Two West Auckland projects have the green light; $100 million worth of improvements to the North Western Motorway to allow faster and more frequent bus services, and a new $37 million shared path alongside the Whau River connecting New Lynn and Te AtatÅ«. The Northwestern Bus Improvements could mean up to 35 minutes saved on a bus trip from Westgate into the city.

"These two projects still need detailed design and consenting work, and we expect construction to begin next year. This helps to create a pipeline of projects to support the construction sector and create jobs over time," Phil Twyford said.

Julie Anne Genter said these projects will help create a safer, healthier, and more accessible city.

"The Te Whau Pathway will be extended through New Lynn, from Olympic Park to Ken Maunder Park, and through Te AtatÅ« South, from Laurieston Park to the North Western Cycleway. This will give these communities an easy and safe way to get around.

"By investing in public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure, not only are we helping people leave the car at home, we are reducing emissions and tackling climate change," Julie Anne Genter said.

The Northwestern Bus Improvements involves a range of short-term works which includes new bus interchanges at Te AtatÅ« Rd, Lincoln Rd and Westgate, local bus stop improvements, and bus priority at motorway interchanges and along motorway shoulders.

Auckland Transport is upgrading Puhinui Station to become a major bus and train interchange. Alongside the underway upgrade of State Highway 20B, it will create a 10-minute bus service to the airport.

The Ferry Basin Redevelopment is creating six new berths on the west side of Queens Wharf to deliver a world-class facility that is suitable for Auckland’s growing transport needs. It will have improved accessibility and accommodate increased passenger numbers.