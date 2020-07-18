National slams Labour for opposing Upper North Island Expressway

Saturday, 18 July, 2020 - 15:32

National’s Transport and Infrastructure Spokesman Chris Bishop has slammed the Labour Party for opposing National’s Plan to connect Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga.

"National Leader Judith Collins has announced a visionary plan to end the congestion crisis between Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga and transform the four cities into one economic powerhouse," Mr Bishop said.

"Judith Collins’ vision is to unlock the potential of Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga with world-class expressways to be completed by the mid-2030s, so that the Upper North Island becomes Australasia’s most dynamic region.

"Labour’s Finance Spokesman Grant Robertson is attacking Judith Collins’ vision in private texts to journalists and in public statements.

"Grant Robertson doesn’t want tunnels under the Brynderwyn and Kaimai Ranges to make it quick and safe to get between the four cities. But he does say he wants precise figures on what the expressways and tunnels will cost before the design work has even begun.

"That’s not how 20-year nation-changing projects work.

"National urges Labour to join us in embracing Judith Collin’s 20- year Plan for the Upper North Island instead of rubbishing it.

"National knows that the people of Northland, Auckland, Waikato and the Bay of Plenty strongly support Judith Collins’ Plan and we urge Labour to get in behind it too.

"Labour may be the party of the failed KiwiBuild and Dominion Road Ghost Train projects, but National is the party of the successful Waikato Expressway and we will get Judith Collins’ Upper North Island Expressway Network done."