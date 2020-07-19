Green Party candidate for Coromandel announced

Sunday, 19 July, 2020 - 15:03

The Green Party are announcing Pamela Grealey as their candidate for Coromandel at the general election.

Creating green jobs for local people is one of Pamela’s top priorities. Pamela owns a consulting and mentoring business based in Coromandel Town and, as part of that, works with the Colville Social Service Collective. She is a volunteer and relief operator at the Goldmine Recycling Centre and Refuse Transfer Station in Coromandel Town.

She’s been involved in environmental activities in both New Zealand and Britain and is currently treasurer of the McGregor Bay Wetland Society.

Pamela said:

"We are living through a key moment in history with the challenges presented by Covid-19, but we have an opportunity to break with the status quo and strive to achieve a better outcome.

"We have a rare opportunity to change our economic focus and create a system that supports both our people and our planet. The government will be investing significant sums to retain and create new jobs in the coming decade. For me, creating much-needed employment for local people to oversee our wonderful natural environment is simply a must. Within the Coromandel Electorate there’s plenty of scope for creating new green jobs in waste avoidance and waste management.

"We must embrace a circular economy, ensure manufacturers take accountability for reducing and recycling their packaging, and incentivise the re-engineering of supply chains to reduce waste and promote reuse and real recycling here in NZ, not shipping our waste overseas.

"I’m excited to represent the Green Party in our electorate to get this message out and to help make this a reality. We are the party most committed to tackling these issues, and have already delivered landmark wins for our climate, water, housing, and green jobs during our current term in government."