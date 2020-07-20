Call for politicians to keep regulation on gene editing

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 12:27

Politicians from all parties are being asked to ensure there are strict regulations on Genetically Engineered Organisms (GE/GMO), including Gene Editing.

There is media hype and exaggeration of the accuracy and safety of Gene Editing (GE) promoted by industry lobbyists and some so-called science organisations. Research shows there are significant risks to New Zealand's bio-security, health, and reputation if Gene Editing is exempted from regulation

"The published science shows we cannot be confident in sweeping claims of precision or safety," says Jon Carapiet, spokesman for GE-Free NZ (in food and environment).

The unexpected collateral effects of Gene Editing are emerging in published scientific papers and strongly support New Zealand taking the precautionary approach.

New Zealand's standards are some of the best in the world and have protected the country from negative outcomes of Genetic Engineering experienced overseas.

The public expects and wants Gene Editing to be regulated. So do overseas consumers seeking safe food from New Zealand. To exempt Gene Edited animals and plants from regulation is not in the national or public interest.

"New Zealand’s regulation of Gene Editing is needed to protect our export reputation for safe, high quality food," said Mr Carapiet.