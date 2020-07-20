Statement on Andrew Falloon - David Seymour

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 16:53

ACT Leader David Seymour has paid tribute to outgoing National MP Andrew Falloon.

"I consider Andrew a close friend. We were early members of ACT on Campus and both stood as ACT candidates at the 2005 election.

"We also worked closely together on the End of Life Choice Act. Andrew was determined to get National MPs on board for choice and compassion.

"It’s positive that people can choose to put their health first and not be pressured to continue in a career if it isn’t working for them personally."