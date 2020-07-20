Bringing local histories to life through te reo Maori resources - Davis

|
Applications have opened for round four of Te Aho NgÄrahu, a fund that enables MÄori storytellers to develop quality localised te reo MÄori education resources for Äkonga, kaiako and KÄhui Ako, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.
Te Aho NgÄrahu received a $1.5 million boost in Budget 2020, increasing its annual funding to $3.41 million. Since its establishment in 2017, the initiative has produced over 200 resources that share a range of local histories from across New Zealand.
"With Te Aho NgÄrahu local MÄori storytellers get to tell their stories in their way and in the process develop an educational resource for long term use. At the same time, Äkonga and students, both MÄori and non-MÄori, get to build their knowledge and understanding of local history, through the eyes of MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.
"It’s great to see our people using technology to innovate and bring their stories to life.
"We’ve got the story of Nukutawhiti, including his journey to Hokianga from Hawaiiki, captured in an interactive digital board game, and an app has been developed retelling a series of purÄkau surrounding the volcanic peaks in South Auckland," Kelvin Davis said.
Other resources developed through Te Aho NgÄrahu include:
A board game which traces the journey Tamatea Arikinui took through Rarotonga to arrive in Aotearoa.
Digital story books about MÄori superheroes PÅ«whaorangi of Te Arawa, and Ngarue of Taranaki.
A multi-media interactive map that tells the story of Pekehaua, who brought Ruaeo to Aotearoa and carved te awa o Te Awahou.
An ebook that is a collection of stories of Moriori history on RÄkohu.
Kelvin Davis said Te Aho NgÄrahu was a practical example of the kind of shifts needed in education for MÄori to enjoy and achieve educational success as underscored in the newly updated MÄori education strategy, Ka Hikitia, and the MÄori language strategy Tau Mai Te Reo.
"These refreshed strategies set out the actions the Ministry of Education and education agencies will undertake to enable MÄori to enjoy education success as MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.
"Our Government has made a number of strategic investments over the last three years to support MÄori education and MÄori language.
"The boosted Te Aho NgÄrahu fund is the latest example of Ka Hikitia and Tau Mai Te Reo in action, in that every learner should be able to access high quality reo MÄori in their education," Kelvin Davis said.
Applications for Te Aho NgÄrahu will close at 5pm on 20 August.
