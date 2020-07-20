Bringing local histories to life through te reo Maori resources - Davis

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 18:19

Applications have opened for round four of Te Aho NgÄrahu, a fund that enables MÄori storytellers to develop quality localised te reo MÄori education resources for Äkonga, kaiako and KÄhui Ako, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

Te Aho NgÄrahu received a $1.5 million boost in Budget 2020, increasing its annual funding to $3.41 million. Since its establishment in 2017, the initiative has produced over 200 resources that share a range of local histories from across New Zealand.

"With Te Aho NgÄrahu local MÄori storytellers get to tell their stories in their way and in the process develop an educational resource for long term use. At the same time, Äkonga and students, both MÄori and non-MÄori, get to build their knowledge and understanding of local history, through the eyes of MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.

"It’s great to see our people using technology to innovate and bring their stories to life.

"We’ve got the story of Nukutawhiti, including his journey to Hokianga from Hawaiiki, captured in an interactive digital board game, and an app has been developed retelling a series of purÄkau surrounding the volcanic peaks in South Auckland," Kelvin Davis said.

Other resources developed through Te Aho NgÄrahu include:

A board game which traces the journey Tamatea Arikinui took through Rarotonga to arrive in Aotearoa.

Digital story books about MÄori superheroes PÅ«whaorangi of Te Arawa, and Ngarue of Taranaki.

A multi-media interactive map that tells the story of Pekehaua, who brought Ruaeo to Aotearoa and carved te awa o Te Awahou.

An ebook that is a collection of stories of Moriori history on RÄkohu.

Kelvin Davis said Te Aho NgÄrahu was a practical example of the kind of shifts needed in education for MÄori to enjoy and achieve educational success as underscored in the newly updated MÄori education strategy, Ka Hikitia, and the MÄori language strategy Tau Mai Te Reo.

"These refreshed strategies set out the actions the Ministry of Education and education agencies will undertake to enable MÄori to enjoy education success as MÄori," Kelvin Davis said.

"Our Government has made a number of strategic investments over the last three years to support MÄori education and MÄori language.

"The boosted Te Aho NgÄrahu fund is the latest example of Ka Hikitia and Tau Mai Te Reo in action, in that every learner should be able to access high quality reo MÄori in their education," Kelvin Davis said.

Applications for Te Aho NgÄrahu will close at 5pm on 20 August.