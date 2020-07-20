Fund helps Kiwi Kids with disabilities into sport - Robertson

Monday, 20 July, 2020 - 19:04

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson has awarded grants to 59 individuals and organisations to increase the participation of young people in Para sport.

The focus of the Minister’s $44,000 Discretionary Fund is decided by each Minister of Sport and Recreation. For the last two years it has been distributed in partnership with Paralympics NZ providing individuals and organisations with an opportunity to secure funding for Para sport related activities that they have not been able to obtain from other sources.

"Participating in sport is an important part of a Kiwi childhood, however, for some kids with disabilities and their families the costs associated with Para sport are a real barrier to participating and competing," Grant Robertson said.

"Almost half of the funds went to assist with attending competitions, covering a variety of equipment like racing and rugby wheelchairs, sprint blades, and Para athletics and Para cycling equipment. The rest went towards to applications for kids to help them reach their sporting goals, including help towards coaching costs and supporting athletes to attend national Para sport competitions and the Halberg Games.

"Many of the successful applicants are aiming to represent New Zealand at the Paralympic Games one day and this fund will help them with this journey," Grant Robertson said.

The Minister for Sport and Recreation’s Discretionary Fund distributes grants to young people aged 12 - 18 with an impairment eligible for Para sport, or organisations supporting them who couldn’t otherwise obtain funding to fund equipment, subscriptions, access to facilities, coaching, camps and associated fees.

The Fund will be open again in 2021.