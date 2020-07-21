Greens call for additional public holiday for Matariki

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 09:13

The Green Party is calling for Matariki to become a public holiday, allowing New Zealanders to celebrate the MÄori New Year over a long weekend.

Green Party Co-leader and MÄori Development spokesperson Marama Davidson said today:

"Here in Aotearoa there has been an incredible push to embrace tikanga MÄori. The time has come for there to be a MÄori holiday on our whenua, further revitalising MÄori culture.

"We should absolutely be pushing for this extra public holiday that gives us time for leisure, celebration and time with whÄnau.

"It gives us time to look up at the night sky and teach our kids about how MÄori used the stars to predict the weather and find their way at sea.

"We can teach them how we used this time of year to mark a transition, honouring those that have passed in the previous year and welcoming the MÄori New Year."

Green Party tourism spokesperson Gareth Hughes said today:

"Additional to increasing cultural awareness around our shared history, this offers an extra day for New Zealanders to get out to the regions and support small businesses that have been hurt by the drop off of international visitors.

"New Zealanders work really hard and are at the lower end of the scale internationally when it comes to annual public holidays. Another day off to get out and celebrate with family would be well overdue.

"When it comes to those public holidays, it’s appropriate that there’s days to celebrate tikanga MÄori alongside Euro-centric celebrations."