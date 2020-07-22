Scrutiny needed for medical examinations in isolation - Shane Reti

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 09:15

This clumsy and incompetent Government needs to make sure that people in coronavirus isolation aren’t being subjected to illegal medical examinations, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

The legislation only permits four types of medical examinations to occur in isolation; coronavirus-related symptom gathering, temperature recording, listening to the chest and swab testing.

"It is a concern to hear that other examinations such as blood tests and the recording of pulse, which are beyond the legislation, are occurring.

"National supports mandatory coronavirus testing in isolation, but it is important care is taken to make sure no one is being subjected to unlawful examinations.

"This incompetent Government has once again failed to get the legislation right and work out what should be lawful, and now is deliberately turning a blind eye to the letter of the law.

"The Minister claimed in Parliament that people are consented for medical procedures while in isolation. But written questions show that consent is only being requested for swab tests.

"Isolation is a captive environment with altered autonomy, so great care must be taken with medical examinations beyond what the legislation allows.

"National wants smart and safe management of our border. We see this as a priority to keep New Zealanders safe.

"The Minister needs to reassure New Zealanders that the process for medical examinations in isolation is working the way it should be, and if it’s not then the National Party is prepared to help them fix it."