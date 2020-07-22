Enabling Good Lives Parliament exhibition

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 16:54

Supporting persons with disabilities to live their best lives showcased in Parliament's latest exhibition.

A mosaicked kowhai, glass morepork, and dress adorned with peacock feathers are among the 25 diverse artworks of Parliament’s latest exhibition: TÄtau TÄtau, Enabling Good Lives.

These pieces have been created by the art community at St Chads Charitable Trust, Rotorua, which supports persons with disabilities to live a life with the same experiences and opportunities as others by teaching them to connect with their community, build their independence, and pursue their life aspirations.

"Our particular group of people are no different from any others, they just have a different skill set", St Chads’ community participation manager and art facilitator Donna Ross said.

One way they enable good lives is through the arts, which teaches participants communication and relationship skills, helps develop their ability to make informed choices and critique their actions, and how to master new techniques and discover their natural abilities.

"Everything in life is an art. You’ve just got to find what it is that works for you, you learn the technique, and from there you can do anything,"

"The whole of St Chads" created this work, Synergy of Earth.

This unique exhibition showcases the collaborative spirit of this community, with the majority of pieces created by groups of between six to 12 artists. By working together, each participant could focus on their main artistic skill, knowing they’re partnered with someone who could help resolves problems they might encounter during the creation of the work. It also meant participants learnt about sharing, collaboration, and even patience, as some works took up to four months to create.

"All our work is democratically voted on, from what idea we’re going to do, what materials, and what techniques we’re going to use," Donna explained. "It’s a learning curve to work together as a team".

No work reflects this collaboration more than Synergy of Earth, a striking painting which every St Chads participant and staff member was involved in. With vivid hues and a kaleidoscope of colours, a peacock is depicted spreading her feathers as she settles down underneath an evening sky. The colourful piece on recycled canvas utilises new painting techniques, most notably the "pour" method, which gives the work a textured effect.

TÄtau TÄtau, Enabling Good Lives includes a wide array of mediums, which were chosen to best utilise the range of skills and talents the artists had, or could teach others, including mosaic, découpage, aluminium work, painting, wood-burning, glass fusion, wire armature, and clay. This range is on show everywhere you look-one wall alone hosts five glass fusion works of mostly native birds mounted on wood, hanging beside a mannequin wearing a mosaicked corset and skirt made of found materials, and a mosaicked frog.

Individuals who harnessed and developed a specific artistic talent have also produced their own artworks. One such piece, the Hungry Panda, displays artist Felicity’s wood-burning ability, which she has further developed through teaching others. It took Felicity around 100 hours to complete the work, which renders a panda reclining near a meal of bamboo stalks with an incredible level of detail-with thousands of individual strokes making up the panda’s fur, and the texture of the bamboo around it.

St Chads artist Felicity spent nearly 100 hours creating this woodburning work, The Hungry Panda.

Although one of the principles of the exhibition was about involving participants in the "mainstream community", Donna said: "This exhibition has taught us that you can be beyond mainstream.

"This is at the complete other end of the scale; this is about being recognised and celebrated."

Visiting the exhibition

Our exhibition is located on the first floor of Bowen House (on the corner of Lambton Quay and Bowen Street).

The exhibition is open every Wednesday and Thursday (between 10am and 3pm) until 27 August.

There are a diverse range of mediums featured in the TÄtau TÄtau: Enabling Good Lives exhibition, including aluminium works, re-purposed furniture, and mosaics.

Source: Office of the Clerk