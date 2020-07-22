Toi Maori legacy preserved for Aotearoa - Mahuta

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 18:55

The New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 was passed by the House today and the Minister for MÄori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, says this has been a long time coming and means the iwi can now focus on developing their future.

When the Act comes into force upon receiving the Royal Assent, it will vest Te Puia | NZMACI, the national tourism and cultural arts institution, in Rotorua iwi.

"Not only is it a tourist destination where commercial gains will be made, it will also ensure that the legacy of toi MÄori will be around for future generations so that our future carvers, weavers, waka exponents, arts and crafts champions will have a place to hone and further their craft continuing a long tradition of our people."

Te Puia New Zealand Arts and Crafts Limited Partnership will be the kaitiaki of the institution and is a partnership between WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi o Whakarewarewa, the hapÅ« of NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti TaeotÅ«, NgÄ Te Kahu o NgÄti Whakaue and the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust on behalf of NgÄti Whakaue.

"It is fitting that manawhenua of the Whakarewarewa Valley land assume ownership of the Te Puia / NZMACI business. They are kaitiaki and owners of the underlying land and have made significant contributions to the development of the Institute over the years.

"The land on which the tourist attraction operates at Whakarewarewa was returned to the iwi in 2009, and in 2017, iwi and hapÅ« members endorsed the proposal to have Te Puia NZ MACI business also vested in them.

"The institute will face challenges as the impacts of COVID-19 are felt throughout the tourism and hospitality sector. It also however has a long history of innovation, creativity and resilience. I am confident the iwi partners will respond well to the new environment."

A significant tourism enterprise and cultural icon, Te Puia New Zealand Arts MÄori and Crafts Institute will be transferred to the new iwi owners immediately.

Te Puia New Zealand Arts MÄori and Crafts Institute is the only institute of its kind in the world. It was first started in 1926 and operates as a tourism venture with specialised education schools dedicated to MÄori arts and crafts.

"It’s a very special occasion for the iwi and hapÅ« involved as it now enables them to start planning to achieve their future aspirations," says Nanaia Mahuta.

Ka puritia te taonga tuku iho a Toi MÄori mÅ Aotearoa

I whakamanatia te New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 i te Whare i te rangi nei, Ä, e kÄ« ana te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, Nanaia Mahuta, kua roa hoki tÄnei rÄ e haramai ana, nÄ, kua tahuri te iwi inÄianei ki te whakawhanake i a rÄtou anÅ i a rÄtou e titiro whakamua ana.

Kia oti te whakamana i te Ture i tÅna whakawhiwhinga ki te Tohu Karauna, ka tuku Te Puia | NZMACI, arÄ, te whare tÄpoi, toi Ä-motu, ki ngÄ iwi o Rotorua.

"Ka noho tonu a Te Puia hei whakahaere arumoni, ka mÄtua whakarite anÅ hoki ka mau tonu te kaupapa tuku iho a Toi MÄori mÄ ngÄ whakatipuranga e whai ake nei, kia whai kÄinga tonu ngÄ kaiwhakairo, ngÄ kairaranga, ngÄ tipua waka, tipua toi, hei kÄinga whakapakari i tÅ rÄtou tohungatanga kia kaha tonu, mai rÄ anÅ tÄnei momo kawenga tuku iho o tÅ mÄtou iwi."

Ka noho ko Te Puia New Zealand Arts and Crafts Limited Partnership hei kaitiaki o te kaupapa, arÄ, he pÄtuinga tÄrÄ i waenga i a WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi o Whakarewarewa, te hapÅ« o NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti TaeotÅ«, NgÄti Kahu o NgÄti Whakaue me te Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust mÄ NgÄti Whakaue.

‘E tika ana kia riro mÄ te mana whenua o te riu o Whakarewarewa e whiwhi te pakihi o Te Puia / NZMACI. Ko rÄtou ngÄ kaitiaki, ngÄ kaipupuri o te whenua i raro i ngÄ puia, he nui hoki wÄ rÄtou tautoko ki te whanaketanga o te Kaupapa i roto i ngÄ tau.

"I whakahokia te whenua, kei reira te mahi tÄpoi e whakahaeretia ana ki te Whakarewarewa, ki te iwi i te tau 2009, Ä, i te tau 2017 i whakamanatia e ngÄ mema o ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ iwi te tono kia tukua mai te pakihi Te Puia NZMACI ki a rÄtou."

"Ka puta ngÄ tini wero ki te kaupapa i te pÄnga o te mate Korona puta noa i te rÄngai tÄpoi, manaaki. He hÄ«tori roa hoki tÅna o te auahatanga, me te manahautanga. Kei te whakapono ahau ka pai te taiao hou nei ki ngÄ hoa pÄtuinga, arÄ, ngÄ iwi.

He tino pakihi mÅ te tÄpoi, he tohu Ä-ahurea anÅ hoki, ka whakawhitia inamatatia Te Puia New Zealand Arts MÄori and Crafts Institute ki Å rÄtou kaipupuri hou.

Ko Te Whare Toi Whakairo o Te Puia Aotearoa kÄore tÅna ritenga huri noa i te ao. NÅ te tau 1926 i oroko mai ai, Ä, he mahi tÄpoi te mahi me Åna kura mÄtauranga ake e hÄpai ana i ngÄ toi whakairo a te MÄori.

"He rangi tino mÄ«haro rawa atu tÄnei ki ngÄ iwi me ngÄ hapÅ« e whai wÄhi ana ki tÄnei kaupapa, i te mea, kua wÄtea rÄtou ki te whakatau, ki te whakamahere, ki te whakatutuki rÄtou i Å rÄtou iti kahurangi," Te kÄ« a Nanaia Mahuta.