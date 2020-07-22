Toi Maori legacy preserved for Aotearoa - Mahuta

|
The New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 was passed by the House today and the Minister for MÄori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, says this has been a long time coming and means the iwi can now focus on developing their future.
When the Act comes into force upon receiving the Royal Assent, it will vest Te Puia | NZMACI, the national tourism and cultural arts institution, in Rotorua iwi.
"Not only is it a tourist destination where commercial gains will be made, it will also ensure that the legacy of toi MÄori will be around for future generations so that our future carvers, weavers, waka exponents, arts and crafts champions will have a place to hone and further their craft continuing a long tradition of our people."
Te Puia New Zealand Arts and Crafts Limited Partnership will be the kaitiaki of the institution and is a partnership between WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi o Whakarewarewa, the hapÅ« of NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti TaeotÅ«, NgÄ Te Kahu o NgÄti Whakaue and the Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust on behalf of NgÄti Whakaue.
"It is fitting that manawhenua of the Whakarewarewa Valley land assume ownership of the Te Puia / NZMACI business. They are kaitiaki and owners of the underlying land and have made significant contributions to the development of the Institute over the years.
"The land on which the tourist attraction operates at Whakarewarewa was returned to the iwi in 2009, and in 2017, iwi and hapÅ« members endorsed the proposal to have Te Puia NZ MACI business also vested in them.
"The institute will face challenges as the impacts of COVID-19 are felt throughout the tourism and hospitality sector. It also however has a long history of innovation, creativity and resilience. I am confident the iwi partners will respond well to the new environment."
A significant tourism enterprise and cultural icon, Te Puia New Zealand Arts MÄori and Crafts Institute will be transferred to the new iwi owners immediately.
Te Puia New Zealand Arts MÄori and Crafts Institute is the only institute of its kind in the world. It was first started in 1926 and operates as a tourism venture with specialised education schools dedicated to MÄori arts and crafts.
"It’s a very special occasion for the iwi and hapÅ« involved as it now enables them to start planning to achieve their future aspirations," says Nanaia Mahuta.
Ka puritia te taonga tuku iho a Toi MÄori mÅ Aotearoa
I whakamanatia te New Zealand MÄori Arts and Crafts Institute Vesting Act 2020 i te Whare i te rangi nei, Ä, e kÄ« ana te Minita Whanaketanga MÄori, Nanaia Mahuta, kua roa hoki tÄnei rÄ e haramai ana, nÄ, kua tahuri te iwi inÄianei ki te whakawhanake i a rÄtou anÅ i a rÄtou e titiro whakamua ana.
Kia oti te whakamana i te Ture i tÅna whakawhiwhinga ki te Tohu Karauna, ka tuku Te Puia | NZMACI, arÄ, te whare tÄpoi, toi Ä-motu, ki ngÄ iwi o Rotorua.
"Ka noho tonu a Te Puia hei whakahaere arumoni, ka mÄtua whakarite anÅ hoki ka mau tonu te kaupapa tuku iho a Toi MÄori mÄ ngÄ whakatipuranga e whai ake nei, kia whai kÄinga tonu ngÄ kaiwhakairo, ngÄ kairaranga, ngÄ tipua waka, tipua toi, hei kÄinga whakapakari i tÅ rÄtou tohungatanga kia kaha tonu, mai rÄ anÅ tÄnei momo kawenga tuku iho o tÅ mÄtou iwi."
Ka noho ko Te Puia New Zealand Arts and Crafts Limited Partnership hei kaitiaki o te kaupapa, arÄ, he pÄtuinga tÄrÄ i waenga i a WÄhiao TÅ«hourangi o Whakarewarewa, te hapÅ« o NgÄti Hurungaterangi, NgÄti TaeotÅ«, NgÄti Kahu o NgÄti Whakaue me te Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust mÄ NgÄti Whakaue.
‘E tika ana kia riro mÄ te mana whenua o te riu o Whakarewarewa e whiwhi te pakihi o Te Puia / NZMACI. Ko rÄtou ngÄ kaitiaki, ngÄ kaipupuri o te whenua i raro i ngÄ puia, he nui hoki wÄ rÄtou tautoko ki te whanaketanga o te Kaupapa i roto i ngÄ tau.
"I whakahokia te whenua, kei reira te mahi tÄpoi e whakahaeretia ana ki te Whakarewarewa, ki te iwi i te tau 2009, Ä, i te tau 2017 i whakamanatia e ngÄ mema o ngÄ hapÅ« me ngÄ iwi te tono kia tukua mai te pakihi Te Puia NZMACI ki a rÄtou."
"Ka puta ngÄ tini wero ki te kaupapa i te pÄnga o te mate Korona puta noa i te rÄngai tÄpoi, manaaki. He hÄ«tori roa hoki tÅna o te auahatanga, me te manahautanga. Kei te whakapono ahau ka pai te taiao hou nei ki ngÄ hoa pÄtuinga, arÄ, ngÄ iwi.
He tino pakihi mÅ te tÄpoi, he tohu Ä-ahurea anÅ hoki, ka whakawhitia inamatatia Te Puia New Zealand Arts MÄori and Crafts Institute ki Å rÄtou kaipupuri hou.
Ko Te Whare Toi Whakairo o Te Puia Aotearoa kÄore tÅna ritenga huri noa i te ao. NÅ te tau 1926 i oroko mai ai, Ä, he mahi tÄpoi te mahi me Åna kura mÄtauranga ake e hÄpai ana i ngÄ toi whakairo a te MÄori.
"He rangi tino mÄ«haro rawa atu tÄnei ki ngÄ iwi me ngÄ hapÅ« e whai wÄhi ana ki tÄnei kaupapa, i te mea, kua wÄtea rÄtou ki te whakatau, ki te whakamahere, ki te whakatutuki rÄtou i Å rÄtou iti kahurangi," Te kÄ« a Nanaia Mahuta.
