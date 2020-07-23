Call for New Plymouth Council to hold a referendum on Maori ward - Democracy Action

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 13:12

Pro-democracy lobby group, Democracy Action, condemns New Plymouth District Councillors who recently voted to establish a MÄori ward without a mandate from the community.

"The same decision by the council was firmly rejected by the community in a referendum just five years ago. Attempting to push a MÄori Ward onto the people of New Plymouth without their approval cost Mayor Andrew Judd his job. The voters have every right to feel disrespected by these councillors", says Democracy Action spokesperson, Lee Short.

"It is both dictatorial and cowardly to run roughshod over the community by imposing a MÄori ward without giving citizens the opportunity to decide whether they support separate race-based representation. Councillors were celebrating voting to ‘bypass community consultation’. We consider community consultation to be the foundation of local government."

"The people of New Plymouth deserve better. We call on the Council to uphold the principles of democracy by carrying out a binding referendum." ENDS

Democracy Action is a grass roots community group established to champion the principles of democracy and the equality of citizenship in New Zealand